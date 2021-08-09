Officers are under fire across America, including two Chicago officers who were shot during a traffic stop. One of them died. And while health experts urge the unvaccinated to roll up their sleeves, new reports suggest vaccinated people go back for a third shot as variants spread.
Latest News
- Arkansas governor regrets mask ban as state hits hospitalization record
- ‘No relationship’ between Chicago cops and mayor, former police leader says
- Chicago officers shot amid national rise in gun violence
- On Balance: Vaccine passports, call for CNN to investigate Cuomo and violence against police
- Rush Hour: Officers under fire; Why people vaccinated against COVID-19 may need another shot