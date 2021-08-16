Rush Hour: Refugees flee, Biden defends US withdrawal as Taliban retakes Afghanistan

Rush Hour: Full Episodes
Posted: | Updated:

President Joe Biden defended his decision to complete the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan as the Taliban retakes the country quicker than experts expected and thousands of refugees flee the country.

Latest News

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com