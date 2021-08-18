Rush Hour: Tension in Afghanistan as future of Taliban rule remains unclear; Covid booster shots coming for Americans

(NewsNation Now) — Tension and chaos are still overwhelming Afghanistan as armed Taliban militants patrol the streets. While the group is promising to respect human rights, reports are surfacing that groups of armed men are going door-to-door seeking out anyone who worked with U.S. troops or the recently deposed government.

State department officials are reportedly already overwhelmed with the security situation in Afghanistan, with all U.S. embassy personnel evacuated. More than 2,000 Afghan refugees have also arrived so far in the U.S., claiming a legitimate fear of Taliban violence against themselves or their families.

Devastating wildfires are advancing through northern California, with the Dixie Fire burning 1,000 square miles. Fire personnel are battling those flames as well as the Caldor Fire that started over the weekend.

All this as National Weather Service teams visit parts of the southeast to survey damage in the wake of tropical storm Fred, including on the site of a possible tornado touching down in Atlanta.

Search and rescue also continues in Haiti, where tropical storm Grace is throwing a wrench in the recovery efforts, while many are stuck living outside their destroyed homes in camps.

U.S. health officials are unveiling plans to provide Covid booster shots to all Americans which could be ready as soon as next month. Meanwhile the Biden administration will require nursing home workers to be vaccinated or lose federal funding.

Latest News