The Donlon Report analyzes the Rittenhouse acquittal

(NewsNation Now) — Friday’s show is wall-to-wall analysis of Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal.

Attorneys Mark O’Mara and Trent Copeland explain the self-defense angle.

Retired New York detective Tom Ruskin and The Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura examine the role video played in the case.

NewsNation’s Keleigh Beeson checks in from Kenosha to show the scene there.

Attorney and former prosecutor Nicole Deborde analyzes the jury’s behavior and why it took so long to reach a verdict.

NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield describes the difference a change in representation made for Rittenhouse.

Republican strategist Paris Dennard and former Democratic Congressional press secretary Rochelle Ritchie wade into the political fallout from the trial.

Former prosecutor Pat Brady explains what civil liabilities may still remain for Rittenhouse.