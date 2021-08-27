US facing dual crises: Troops and allies leaving Afghanistan, Hurricane Ida moving in

(NewsNation Now) — A pair of crises are unfolding: one in the Caribbean, one in the Middle East.

Hurricane Ida is rapidly gaining strength and aiming for the Gulf Coast, making landfall in Cuba as a category one storm with 75 mph winds. It’s expected to inch toward the Gulf Coast before possibly impacting Louisiana, Texas Mississippi, or Alabama as soon as this weekend. Gerard Jebaily explains how the system formed and developed into a hurricane so quickly.

We are learning more details about the attack in Kabul which left 169 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members dead, while more than 200 others were injured.

Despite a deadly terror attack, Kellie Meyer reports Afghans once again tried to get into the airport in hopes of securing a seat on a flight out of Kabul — but Taliban checkpoints turned many of them away.

As the frantic evacuation efforts continue, Washington, D.C. correspondent Alexandra Limon says the White House is bracing for the potential of yet another terror attack, saying these final days, “will be the most dangerous period to date.”

Nancy Loo visits Camp Pendleton, where one family of the fallen and others across the country are publicly talking about their devastating losses and profound grief.

All those planes leaving Afghanistan have to go somewhere, and in the U.S., that somewhere is Dulles International Airport just outside D.C.Evan Lambert gives the latest on the evacuation efforts.

In Florida, a judge ruled Governor Ron Desantis cannot ban school districts from enforcing mask mandates. Brian Entin has the reactions live from Miami.

In a 6-3 vote, the Supreme Court struck down the federal moratorium on evictions. Paul Gerke outlines how that could result in millions of people who are struggling to pay rent getting kicked out of their homes.

And it’s been more than 50 years since Robert Kennedy’s assassination during a speech at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. His assassin Sirhan Sirhan was immediately arrested, charged, convicted, and sentenced to death – although he was commuted to a life in prison. Now he may be on his way out – Tom Negovan has the latest.

