New video shows Gabby Petito arguing with her fiancé on the side of a road in Utah before she disappeared without a trace.
In Idaho, public health leaders are rationing health care because the hospitals are overcrowded with COVID-19 patients, forcing them to turn to “crisis standards of care.”
In South Carolina, lawyer Alex Murdaugh turned himself in to police after investigators say he hired a shooter to kill him so his son could get a $10 million life insurance payout the judge’s bond decision.
Latest News
- COVID-19 booster debate moves to FDA vaccine advisory committee
- Does In-N-Out have a secret dog-friendly menu? We tested the viral TikTok hack
- Father sues for $1M after Michigan teacher cuts 7-year-old daughter’s hair
- Video shows Gabby Petito arguing with fiancé; Idaho rationing hospital care amid COVID-19 surge
- World’s largest tree wrapped in aluminum blanket as wildfire races toward historic Giant Forest