Video shows Gabby Petito arguing with fiancé; Idaho rationing hospital care amid COVID-19 surge

Rush Hour: Full Episodes

Rush Hour on NewsNation

Posted: | Updated:

New video shows Gabby Petito arguing with her fiancé on the side of a road in Utah before she disappeared without a trace.

In Idaho, public health leaders are rationing health care because the hospitals are overcrowded with COVID-19 patients, forcing them to turn to “crisis standards of care.” 

In South Carolina, lawyer Alex Murdaugh turned himself in to police after investigators say he hired a shooter to kill him so his son could get a $10 million life insurance payout the judge’s bond decision.

Latest News

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com