Weekend wave of gun violence, Labor Day ‘superspreader’ concerns and millions lose unemployment benefits

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Millions of Americans are returning home after traveling during Labor Day weekend. Meanwhile, some communities are grieving after a wave of gun violence led to hundreds of shootings across the country. Plus, health experts are now worried about possible “superspreader” events leading to a COVID-19 surge.

Today on Rush Hour:

A former Marine sharpshooter broke into a Florida home and went on a shooting rampage this weekend, killing four people. On Monday, a judge ordered him held without. NewsNation affiliate WFLA breaks down the investigation.

President Joe Biden approved major disaster declarations for New York and New Jersey Monday. Tom Negovan shows us some of the flood damage after remnants of Hurricane Ida pummeled the Northeast.

The United States helped a family escape Afghanistan. NewsNation’s Evan Lambert reports on the evacuation effort as the Taliban gains even more control of the country.

Health experts fear a post-holiday COVID-19 surge could already be brewing, after several days of potential “superspreader” events. Nancy Loo explains the risks.

Millions of Americans lost their unemployment benefits Monday. Aaron Nolan spoke with employers, who hope they will now get more job applicants.

The Murdaugh murder mystery deepens. Janel Forte breaks down what is happening months after a mother and son were found shot to death in South Carolina.

