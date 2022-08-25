GDP’s second quarter loss revised to 0.6%

(NewsNation) — A government revision in the gross domestic product shows the U.S. economy shrank less than previously estimated in the second quarter, with the GDP falling just over half a percentage point from April through June.

Although that makes two consecutive negative quarters of gross domestic product, which is typically defined as a recession, most economists say the U.S. is not even on the verge of a recession, let alone in a recession.

In the video above, Dan Roccato, finance professor at the University of San Diego, interprets the numbers.