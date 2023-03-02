Stanage: GOP trying to ‘thread the needle’ with Santos

(NewsNation) — The House Ethics Committee announced it is investigating New York Rep. George Santos amid calls for Santos to resign for extensively lying about his resume.

The Ethics Committee says it will set up a subcommittee that will look into whether Santos engaged in unlawful activity during his 2022 congressional campaign.

The Hill’s Niall Stanage says the move is a way for the GOP to “thread the needle” on dealing with Santos.

“They want to keep their distance from him, they want to make clear that they don’t approve of his conduct, and this is a way to do that without being asked about it every day. They can simply say ‘the Ethics Committee is looking into that,'” Stanage said. “It serves a political purpose.”

