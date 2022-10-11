Group run by ex-Trump officials proposes ‘war on cartels’

(NewsNation) — A group led by Trump-aligned conservatives is pushing a proposal to declare war on drug cartels, shut down ports of entry and use the Navy to intercept drug smugglers.

The proposal, Axios reported, is the work of the Center for Renewing America, whose leadership includes Russ Vought, Donald Trump’s former director of the Office of Management and Budget; Ken Cuccinelli, a former Department of Homeland Security official; lawyer Mark Paoletta; and Kash Patel, a former Pentagon official.

Joining NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Tuesday, host Leland Vittert said the idea of Congress passing a war declaration against drug cartels is “far-fetched,” but there may be other actions the U.S. government might consider. Watch his interview above.