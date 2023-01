(NewsNation) — Of the Republicans who voted against Rep. Kevin McCarthy for House speaker, four were newly elected.

Rep.-elects Josh Brecheen, Anna Paulina Luna, Andy Ogles and Keith Self joined 16 other colleagues in voting against McCarthy for speaker, putting the caucus in disarray and leaving the fate of McCarthy uncertain.

The Hill political reporter Mychael Schnell joined “Rush Hour” to provide analysis on the House vote and what it means for the days ahead.

