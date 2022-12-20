How to stay healthy as ‘tripledemic’ rages nationwide

(NewsNation) — Concerns continue to grow nationwide for rapidly increasing cases of what health officials have deemed a tripledemic: the flu, RSV and COVID-19.

Dr. Monica Gandhi, an expert in infectious diseases, joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Tuesday to discuss how to stay healthy. She said it’s OK to still see loved ones, but advised people not to attend gatherings if they’re sick.

“The best thing we can do is be immune to these illnesses. And so the best way to get immunity to influenza is, of course, get the flu shot,” Gandhi said.

How to prevent getting sick: CDC