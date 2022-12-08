‘I want to give Celine Dion hope’: Neurologist on stiff-person syndrome

(NewsNation) — “I want to give Celine Dion some hope out here, if she’s watching,” Board certified neurologist Dr. Tom Pitts told NewsNation’s “Rush Hour.”

The Canadian singer revealed to her fans Thursday she has been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that affects about 1 or 2 people per million, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Dr. Pitts, who has treated many people with the same condition, says certain therapies can help.

“If those (therapies) are successful, you would be looking at a much better quality of life,” Pitts said.