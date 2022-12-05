Influenza vaccines urged as cases soar

(NewsNation) — The “triple-demic” is now in full effect, with hospitals seeing a mix of COVID-19 and RSV combined with the worst flu outbreak since 2010.

Flu cases have been rapidly increasing since early October, and while flu season typically peaks between December and February, some doctors are saying this year’s season could last even longer.

Dr. Monica Gandhi, professor of medicine and associate division chief at the University of California San Francisco, emphasized the importance of the influenza vaccine, particularly this year: “We just have to buckle down and work hard.”

