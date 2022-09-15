‘It’s a big deal’: Lawyer on ‘Serial’ podcast case motion

(NewsNation) — There’s a major new development in the “Serial” podcast case about Adnan Syed. A jury convicted Syed of murder in 1999, but he may be getting another chance to prove his innocence.

Baltimore’s state’s attorney filed a motion in circuit court, saying a lengthy investigation conducted with the defense had uncovered new evidence that could undermine the conviction of Syed.

“The motion filed today supports a new trial for Syed based on a nearly yearlong investigation that revealed undisclosed and newly developed information regarding two alternative suspects, as well as unreliable cell phone tower data,” State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s office said in a news release.

“He might be finally getting a chance at a new trial, which is what we’ve been fighting for for 23 years,” said attorney Rabia Chaudry, who first contacted journalist Sarah Koenig to look into Syed’s case, which inspired the podcast “Serial.”

“I will say also that it is exceedingly rare for a prosecutor to do something like this,” Chaudry said Thursday on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour.” It means they really believe that his conviction is completely faulty, that they are not just asking for it to be thrown out, but also asking that he be released without any condition. That’s very, very rare. It’s a big deal.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.