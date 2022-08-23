Judge seeks more details on Trump’s ‘special master’ request

(NewsNation) — A federal judge has asked former President Donald Trump’s legal team for more information in its request for an independent review of documents taken during the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago.

The lawsuit seeking a “special master” was Trump’s first legal response to the FBI search. In a filing Tuesday, the judge asked for more specific legal arguments, including why the court has jurisdiction in the case and specific actions Trump’s lawyers want to be taken.

Former federal prosecutor David Weinstein joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Tuesday to break down what a special master is and how an independent review might impact the case.