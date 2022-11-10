Kansas City police officers save 1-month-old baby

(NewsNation) — Police officers in Kansas City, Missouri, saved the life of a one-month-old baby who had stopped breathing because of complications from the RSV virus.

Officers Richard Duchaine and Charles Owen were captured on video giving the infant chest compressions to save their life.

“For any situation like that it’s definitely going to feel like longer than 30 seconds, so it’s just a matter of doing what we need to do and hope for that positive result in the end,” Duchaine said.

The full interview with Duchaine and Owen can be viewed in the video above.