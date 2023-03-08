King Charles invites Harry and Meghan to coronation

(NewsNation) — Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have reportedly been invited to the coronation of King Charles.

If they attend, it will be the first meeting between Charles and his younger son since Harry revealed family secrets in his bestselling memoir “Spare.”

The traditional ceremony is on May 6 at Westminister Abbey and it will mark the transfer of the new king’s title and powers.

Journalist and royal family expert Rob Shuter weighs in on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour.”

Watch his full analysis in the video player above.