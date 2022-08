(NewsNation) — Police in Cleveland recently raided three massage parlors as part of an investigation into human trafficking.

Video obtained by NewsNation affiliate WJW shows officers conducting a search at one of the parlors in which they find food, indicating some women might have been living there.

Trial attorney Jenny Al-Kadi joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Tuesday to discuss the pervasiveness of trafficking in the United States and what states are doing to combat it.