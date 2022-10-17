Mexican cartels engage in firefight miles from Texas border

(NewsNation) — Rival drug cartels recently engaged in a firefight just miles from the U.S.-Mexico border, using truck-mounted .50-caliber machine guns in a battle over human smuggling routes.

The video released by the Texas Department of Public Safety shows at least four trucks firing at each other near Ciudad Miguel Aleman, a Mexican city directly across the border from Roma, Texas.

Lt. Christopher Olivarez with the Texas Department of Public Safety, said the cartels continue to pose a threat to U.S. law enforcement personnel. Watch his full interview above.