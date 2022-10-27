Millennials turn to AARP for discounts on travel, food

(NewsNation) — Kira Burba loves a good concert or a fabulous trip, but the Virginia school teacher is also devoted to pinching a penny.

When the 25-year-old got an email at school that she could get an AARP membership, she was all in!

“Keeping a tight budget, I definitely look at coupons whenever I can,” Burba said. “I think it’s going to be funny when I go to restaurants. I haven’t used it at a restaurant yet, but my friends have been asking me to take them out to dinner, so that I can show them the card.”

A discount-loving TikTok user put AARP on the map for the under 50 crowd. Once tuned in, up and coming crafty consumers have learned the organization puts out info that’s relevant to them too.

The nonprofit’s Barbara Shipley says some in their 30s and 40s discover the group while looking for caregiving advice for parents and grandparents. But with membership at $16 a year, the deals on travel and dinner become too delicious to pass up.

“It doesn’t necessarily have to be about how many birthdays you have had. It is more about where you are in your life and what you’re trying to do,” Shipley said. “People in their 30s and 40s need a lot of what we offer.”

The gas savings alone are worth the price of admission for Burba, who is passing on some lessons to her own family.

“My parents, and even some of my grandparents, they don’t even have AARP cards,” Burba said. “I’ve been telling them that I signed up and I think it’s hilarious.”