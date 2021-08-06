PROVIDENCE, R.I. (NewsNation Now) — A woman is recovering after she was pulled from her car and beaten by 10 ATV and dirt bike riders in Providence, Rhode Island this week.

The woman, 35, was driving her 8-year-old child and family pet at the time.

According to the police report, the victim said she had honked her horn at the group after they blocked the intersection for two cycles of the traffic lights. She told police she then tried to drive off but was surrounded by the off-road vehicles, dragged out into the roadway and kicked and punched.

One woman, Shyanne Boisvert, 24, was arraigned Friday on one count each of simple assault and disorderly conduct. She was ordered held without bail as a probation violator and she’s due back in court August 13.

Boisvert was previously arrested back in January for allegedly blocking traffic with her dirt bike during an incident in Cranston then pushing a police officer as he approached.

Nobody else has been arrested.

Earlier on Thursday, Providence City Council President John Igliozzi penned a letter to Gov. Dan McKee asking him to enlist Rhode Island State Police to help curb the recent violence, which McKee previously offered to Mayor Jorge Elorza.

In a statement to NewsNation affiliate WPRI, McKee’s office called the recent violence “troubling and unacceptable.”

“After receiving Council President Igliozzi’s letter today, the Governor requested Colonel James Manni to work with Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements to honor the request and continue discussions regarding providing State Police assistance in our capital city,” the statement continued.