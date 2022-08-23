NASA releases black hole audio: Take a listen

(NewsNation) — You may have grown up thinking no one can hear you scream in space, but NASA scientists now say that is not entirely true. They published what they call a black hole sonification with a remix.

NASA officials say the black hole was found at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster.

“The misconception that there is no sound in space originates because most space is a vacuum, providing no way for sound waves to travel. A galaxy cluster has so much gas that we’ve picked up actual sound,” NASA shared along with an audio clip in a tweet Sunday. The eerie sounding audio was also shared on YouTube back in May.

Alexandra Doten, better known as Astro Alexandra, an expert in space communications on TikTok, appeared on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” to discuss the development.

“It’s haunting. My reaction was a little bit chilling, but it is so exciting. This is a really unique black hole that we’re getting to hear because it is surrounded by gas,” Doten said.

In the video above, she explains how NASA gathered the sound.