(NewsNation) — New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries announced his candidacy to succeed Nancy Pelosi as leader of the Democratic Party in the House of Representatives, and it’s unlikely anybody will mount a challenge to Jeffries.

That’s according to The Hill’s Mychael Schnell, who joined “Rush Hour” Friday to discuss the new slate of Democratic leadership. The No. 2 and No. 3 spots in the party will also be filled.

