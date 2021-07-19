‘NewsNation: Rush Hour’ with Nichole Berlie premieres Monday at 6 p.m.

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — No fluff, no filler. Experience the most fast-paced action-packed hour in TV with the premiere of “NewsNation: Rush Hour” anchored by Nichole Berlie at 6 p.m. ET.

NewsNation, Nexstar Media Inc.’s wholly-owned cable network reaches more than 75 million television households across the United States with more than 5,500 journalists and 110 newsrooms.

Berlie joined NewsNation in September of 2020 from WCVB-TV (ABC) in Boston, where she served as anchor of their weekend newscasts. On March 1, 2021, she began anchoring “NewsNation: Early Edition.”

“I’m energized by the promise of this new no fluff, no filler, newscast,” said Berlie. “Our live capabilities and news resources across the country are unmatched by any other broadcaster. We’re primed to deliver the fastest-paced action-packed news hour on TV.”

NewsNation is available weeknights from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, with encore presentations until 3 a.m. ET Monday through Friday. On weekends the network airs original newscasts from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET. (see here for where you can watch or stream), followed by encore presentations of Banfield. NewsNation is also available 24/7 on the NewsNationNow app and at NewsNationNow.com.

