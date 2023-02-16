Independent testing needed after Ohio derailment, expert says

(NewsNation) — Residents of East Palestine, Ohio, are still worried about their health following a train derailment, despite assurances from officials that the air and water is safe.

Erik Olson, a senior strategist at the National Resources Defense Council, says there needs to be comprehensive, independent testing to make that determination.

“I would not trust the polluter to tell me whether my house is safe to go back into,” Olson said.

