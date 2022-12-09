Olive Garden manager fired for time-off rant

(NewsNation) — A Kansas Olive Garden manager is out of a job after sending out a message to employees saying, “If you call off, you might as well go out and look for another job” and “If your dog died, you need to bring him in and prove it.”

“From now on, if you call off, you might as well go out and look for another job. We are no longer tolerating ANY excuse for calling off,” the message read.

Olive Garden has reportedly parted ways with the manager.

The message sparked a fury online. Twitter accounts and Reddit pages dedicated to workplace abuse accumulated thousands of comments on the manager’s message. The timing was not ideal, either.

According to the McKinsey consulting firm, 40% of employees are considering quitting their jobs. It’s, in part, due to the changing environment after coronavirus, an author of that McKinsey report says.

“There’s been a fundamental shift in workers’ mentality, and their willingness to prioritize other things in their life beyond whatever job they hold,” Bonnie Dowling said.