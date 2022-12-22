‘Once-in-a-generation’ storm makes travel dicey in Kansas City

(NewsNation) — Bone-chilling temperatures have created an icy mess on the roads in the Kansas City area.

WDAF’s Jonathan Ketz told NewsNation that the wind chill factor makes for dangerous travel conditions. Transportation officials have warned that overpasses, bridges and hills are particularly slick.

WDAF also spotted two vehicles that had flipped onto their sides next to Liberty Hospital in Liberty, Missouri. Fortunately, no major injuries have been reported.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Crittenden spoke about the conditions on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” and said “if you don’t have to be out, don’t.”

Crittenden warned of black ice on the roads and how dangerous it can be if you don’t see it.