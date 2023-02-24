Pfizer, Moderna project revenue drops as pandemic recedes

(NewsNation) — Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna were at its peak during the COVID-19 pandemic after both developed vaccines and treatments that saved millions of lives and generated record sales.

But now that the pandemic is receding, both companies are estimating a big blow to their revenues this year.

Pfizer crossed the $100 billion mark in total annual sales in 2022, but the company forecasts 2023 sales of $67 million to $71 million.

Moderna forecasts $5 billion in COVID shot sales this year, but the company also projects it will have $6 million in costs.

