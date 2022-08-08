Pilot: New protection proposal for flight crews insufficient

(NewsNation) — The Federal Aviation Administration is looking to beef up protection for airplane pilots, proposing rules that would add a second security barrier to the flight deck.

Under the proposed regulation, any plane built two years after the final rule takes effect would need to have the enhanced security, Simple Flying reported.

But that’s not good enough, says Capt. Capt. Dennis Tajer of the Allied Pilots Association. Speaking Monday on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour,” Tajer said planes currently in service should be retrofitted with the enhanced security measures.

