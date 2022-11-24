Poll: 65% of Americans hope to dodge politics at Thanksgiving

(NewsNation) — A poll from Quinnipiac found 65% of Americans are hoping to avoid talking politics at Thanksgiving celebrations this year.

It coincides with another poll from Axios/Ipsos that found 77% of Americans agree Thanksgiving just isn’t the time for political conversation. So, what else is there to talk about?

Try sports, says Mychael Schnell. The Hill reporter joined “Rush Hour” to discuss the polling and how Americans can have amenable gatherings this holiday season.

