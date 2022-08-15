(NewsNation) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday vowed to expand military cooperation with the country’s allies, saying he’s prepared to offer its most advanced weapons.

Speaking at an annual arms show outside Moscow, Putin didn’t name any country in particular, but noted that “Russia sincerely values its historically strong, friendly and trusting relations with countries of Latin America, Asia and Africa.”

With the country still engaged in a war in Ukraine, it begs the question: how many weapons does it have to export? Likely not many, says retired Maj. Gen. William Enyart. He joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Monday to discuss the likeliest candidates to receive weapons.

