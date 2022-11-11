Republican Party leadership bids face challenges

(NewsNation) — Republican Sens. Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio and Josh Hawley have called for Senate leadership elections to be postponed, and there are reports that some House Republicans are withholding support for Rep. Kevin McCarthy in his bid for the speakership.

Cruz tweeted that holding leadership elections before the runoff in Georgia “makes no sense,” while Rubio said the caucus needs to be sure its next leader is “committed to fighting priorities & values of the working Americans (of every background) who gave us big wins in states like #Florida.”

Politico reported Thursday that Florida Sen. Rick Scott was looking to challenge Sen. Mitch McConnell for the party’s top spot before Tuesday’s election.

