Requests for vasectomies triple since Roe ruling

(NewsNation) —The number of patients seeking vasectomies has more than tripled since the Supreme Court’s controversial ruling to overturn landmark abortion law Roe v. Wade, according to data from the Cleveland Clinic.

Brandon Hire, for instance, was among the first to begin seeking the surgery, following abortion being outlawed in states across the country.

“It is just — period — not an option for my family to get pregnant with another baby. We already have twins who are adults,” Hire said.

Hire’s full interview can be viewed in the video above.