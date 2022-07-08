Roundtable debates: Have political ads gone too far?

(NewsNation) — Rhode Island state Sen. Tiara Mack sparked no shortage of controversy recently when she posted a campaign ad to TikTok that featured her twerking in a bathing suit while doing a headstand on the beach.

Mack, a Democrat, said on NewsNation’s “Banfield” that the backlash to her video had less to do with its content, and more to do with the double standard “Black, queer women” like herself face in politics.

There is no debate from our “Rush Hour” roundtable panelists on this topic: They all agree Mack’s ad went too far, as does her explanation of why it faced backlash.

A panel of commentators, including law professor and attorney Laura McNeal, conservative radio host Jason Rantz, attorney Dina Doll and Megan Basham of The Daily Wire, break down Mack’s video and if it’s a sign political ads have gone too far.

The roundtable discussion can be viewed in the video above.