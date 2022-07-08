Roundtable debates: Is U.S. doing enough for Griner, others?

(NewsNation) — WNBA star Brittney Griner remains locked in Russian jail as she awaits sentencing for allegedly possessing cannabis oil. Former Marine Paul Whelan, too, remains in Russian custody and has been sent to a labor camp.

President Joe Biden and the State Department claim they are doing everything they can to secure the release of Griner, Whelan and other Americans in Russian custody. But, people such as Whelan’s brother and Griner’s family want to see more done.

A panel of commentators, including law professor and attorney Laura McNeal, conservative radio host Jason Rantz, attorney Dina Doll and Megan Basham of The Daily Wire, debate whether the White House is acting quickly enough to bring the Americans home.

