Sheriff frustrated over having to ‘babysit’ polling sites

(NewsNation) — The sheriff in Maricopa County, Arizona, is calling on everyone to tone down their rhetoric and actions after incidents of potential voter intimidation have resulted in increased security at ballot drop boxes.

In one case, armed and masked “vigilantes” were seen on video sitting in lawn chairs in the parking lot of a building where a drop box is located, at times speaking to voters as they cast their ballots. The secretary of state’s office has referred multiple instances of potential intimidation to law enforcement.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he’s frustrated that he now has devote extra manpower and resources to monitor these polling sites, which he equated to “babysitting.”

“I don’t know how else to define it,” Penzone said Tuesday on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour.” “The idea that as Americans we’re divisive and fighting with each other instead of protecting what is so fragile and pure about democracy within our republic is perplexing.”

