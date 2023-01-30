Sheriff: Smugglers ‘ruthless’ in getting people across border

(NewsNation) — Terrell County, Texas, Sheriff Thad Cleveland is a former Border Patrol agent who spent part of his career pursuing “coyotes,” people who helps migrants cross the southern border illegally.

He says a recent incident where a school administrator sought donations to help settle a human smuggling debt shows the lengths to which coyotes will go to smuggle people into America.

“Smugglers, coyotes as they’re known, they’re ruthless,” Cleveland said. “They will do whatever it takes to cross whoever they can, and they’ll leave behind anybody who can’t make the journey.”

