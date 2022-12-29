Stanage: ‘No incentive’ for GOP to punish George Santos

(NewsNation) — New York Rep.-elect George Santos is resisting calls from Democrats to resign over revelations that he lied about his past, while Republicans have remained silent about the controversy.

Niall Stanage, White House columnist for The Hill, says the GOP has “no incentive” to punish Santos, particularly considering its small majority in the House.

“They don’t want to give up any of those votes, so I think the tactic or the strategy here is to potentially use him for his vote but to otherwise keep him at arm’s length,” Stanage said Thursday on “Rush Hour.”

