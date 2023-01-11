‘Stuck here for a week’: Passengers irate as delays get worse

MIAMI (NewsNation) — It’s déjà vu for some air travelers this week.

A nationwide Federal Aviation Administration system failure on Wednesday canceled or delayed thousands of flights — just weeks after a winter storm brought Southwest’s operations to a standstill.

Stranded travelers are running out of patience, and some are running out of money as they try to figure out their options.

“I was supposed to come down here (Miami International Airport) at 8 a.m. and check in and I found out my flight was canceled. There’s no availability until Jan. 18, so I’m stuck here for a week,” said Na’ila Taylor.

At times Wednesday morning, delays averaged around an hour and a half or more at some of the nation’s busiest airports, according to Flight Aware.