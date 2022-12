(NewsNation) — Some families willingly go into debt to visit Disney theme parks.

A recent study by LendingTree.com found that 18% of Disney goers have racked up debt, but most people have “no regrets.”

According to Mouse Hacking, the average cost of a Disneyland vacation for a family of four is about $5,731. MagicGuides.com Jackie Steele weighed in on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour.”