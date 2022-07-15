Two suspects arrested in deadly California 7-Eleven shootings

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two suspects have been arrested in a series of deadly robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven convenience stores.

Orange County district attorney spokesperson Kimberly Edds said Friday there has been an arrest and there will be a late afternoon press conference. Edds gave no other details.

Police have been seeking a masked gunman suspected of robbing six Southern California stores, killing two people and wounding three others.

The parent company of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain offered a $100,000 reward Wednesday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a masked gunman suspected of robbing six stores, killing two people and wounding three others.

This story is still updating. Stay tuned for current developments.