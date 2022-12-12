Suspect in custody after soldier shot dead at Fort Stewart

(NewsNation) — A soldier was fatally shot at the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield in Georgia on Monday morning, and authorities have taken a suspect into custody.

Investigators rushed to Fort Stewart’s Second Armored Brigade Combat Team complex, about an hour outside of Savannah, just before 10 a.m. for reports of a possible shooting. Once on the scene, emergency services were dispatched to treat one victim who died in the shooting.

Fort Stewart officials are working to notify the soldier’s family before sharing the soldier’s identity.

Fort Stewart law enforcement took the suspect into custody on the scene and transferred the suspect to the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division. The Second Brigade complex was briefly placed on lockdown during the incident.

While the investigation is ongoing, Fort Stewart representatives say there is no active threat to the community linked to the shooting.

The Winn Army Community Hospital is making behavioral health counseling available in response to the shooting. According to Fort Stewart, appointments can be made through each soldier’s assigned unit or by calling their main appointment line.