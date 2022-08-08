Suspect’s designation could impact resources in NM manhunt

(NewsNation) — As police in New Mexico continue the hunt for a vehicle of interest in the killings of four Muslim men, a designation in the case could play a role in how the manhunt will unfold moving forward.

Albuquerque police on Sunday said the series of four killings dating back to November could be linked, and a car has been identified in connection with the case.

Tracy Walder, a former CIA officer and FBI special agent, explained on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” Monday that a classification of the suspect or suspects as a serial killer could impact the resources used in the manhunt.