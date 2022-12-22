Triple threat: Snow, wind, cold impacting millions of Americans

(NewsNation) — Snow with a combination of plummeting cold temperatures and high wind gusts is impacting millions of Americans. Maria Castaneda, spokesperson for the Illinois Department of Transportation, called the conditions a “1, 2, 3 punch” ahead of the holiday weekend.

Castaneda urged people in Illinois to avoid going out in this weather and warned to watch out for slick ice on bridges, overpasses and ramps.

Castaneda said if you have to be out, make sure you’re dressed for the cold, have a full tank of gas, carrying windshield wiper fluid, have a charged cellphone and make sure people know your destination and the route you’re taking before you go.

