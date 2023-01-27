What to make of timing of Memphis body camera release

(NewsNation) — The release of body camera footage of Tyre Nichols’ arrest is coming Friday evening, leading some to question the timing of the release.

Nichols was beaten during a traffic stop on Jan. 7 and died in police custody three days later. All five officers involved in his arrest are facing murder charges.

The bodycam video of Nichols’ arrest is expected to be released after 6 p.m. local time.

On the question of timing, Jesse Weber, legal analyst and a host on the Law & Crime Network, said, “I can understand why they’re doing it. This is going to be a very long night.”

Weber joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Friday to discuss the release of the bodycam footage, which Memphis authorities have described as “appalling” and “horrendous.”

