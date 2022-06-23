Expert discusses viral travel tips from a flight attendant

(NewsNation) — A flight attendant’s travel tips are going viral on social media, often featuring guidance that many others might not offer.

Flight attendant Kristie Koerbel advises avoiding connecting out of Newark, or really any New York airport, at all costs, saying there’s just not enough people to manage the planes there.

Other travel tips she shares include advice to fly earlier, even a whole day earlier. If it’s important, she says, always fly the first flight in the morning so you have all day to rebook if needed.

If your destination is less than seven hours away, Koerbel says, just drive.

She says there’s just really nothing enjoyable about flying at the moment.

Clint Anderson, senior news editor for “The Points Guy,” discussed the travel tips during an appearance on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour.”

“Bless her heart, I think she’s got some really good advice,” Anderson said. “I think it’s a little extreme, like half of the flights out of Newark are not delayed or canceled. But, you know, she brings up really valuable information for travelers.”

Anderson agrees with some of the viral travel tips.

“Especially stuff like take the first flight out, don’t book connecting flights,” he said. “Have the airline app that you’re flying so you can rebook yourself, and you don’t have to wait in line.

There is some valuable information in there, according to Anderson, but “it’s not quite as dire as it’s being painted.”

Koerbel says she and her colleagues are overworked. They’re tired and they just won’t help you if you’re mean.

“It never pays to be mean to service workers,” Anderson said. “They’re under as much stress as we are. We always tell people pack your patience.”

Anderson said yelling at a flight attendants really is not going to do any good.

“They do have the power to kick you off the plane or prevent you from flying,” he said. “So keep that in mind when you’re getting hot around the collar.”

Koerbel also reminds travelers about keeping up with their personal hygiene. She says people need to take showers, brush their teeth, leave off the perfume and don’t eat stinky food.

It seems like common sense, but Anderson says it’s a good reminder.

Watch the full interview with Clint Anderson in the video at the top of the page.

