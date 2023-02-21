Visitors flock to Carter Library with former president in hospice

ATLANTA (NewsNation) — Visitors are flocking to the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta to pay their respects as the 98-year-old former president enters home hospice care.

The overall message shared by those who gathered at the library on Tuesday? Compassion.

“It just goes to show you that leading with friendship — which is essentially what envelops who he is — is what it really takes to be a commendable and great person,” said one visitor who spoke with NewsNation.

Many also expressed their gratitude.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with (President Carter),” said another visitor. “He’s lived a remarkable life. We felt like it was a privilege to be able to come here today.”