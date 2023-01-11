‘We are not banning gas stoves’: Consumer product safety commission

(NewsNation) — Richard Trumka Jr, a US Consumer Product Safety commissioner, clarified on Twitter that the federal agency is not actually banning gas stoves and any new regulations would apply only to new appliances.

“To be clear, CPSC isn’t coming for anyone’s gas stoves. Regulations apply to new products. For Americans who choose to switch from gas to electric, there is support available — Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act which includes a $840 rebate,” Trumka said.

While the clarification is a relief for some, immunologist Dr. Purvi Parikh told NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” that gas stoves do have the potential to be “really harmful to people’s cardiovascular health and respiratory health.”

Researchers believe the chemicals emitted from the appliances while in use are a “significant trigger,” saying that nitrogen dioxide (NO2), in particular, is known to cause respiratory distress and asthma attacks.

“Just like many things in health care, there are disparities. Lower income areas, may have even more of these levels because of poor ventilation, older stove. So there’s a lot to take into account there,” Parikh added.