What, how much might affidavit reveal about Kohberger?

(NewsNation) — Alleged Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger is being extradited from Pennsylvania to Idaho, meaning the probable cause affidavit that is expected to contain details about the killings may be unsealed soon.

Under Idaho state law, a defendant must be in the state before a probable cause affidavit can be released. The legal document typically includes the basic facts that police used to establish grounds for an arrest.

Shaakirrah Sanders, a law professor at the University of Idaho College of Law, joined “Rush Hour” on Wednesday to discuss what might be in the document. She also examined other legal aspects in the case.

Watch her interview above.